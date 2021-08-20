Is TikTok star Riley Hubatka dating Bryce Hall?

TikTok romances shift so quickly — who can keep up with all the new hookups and scandalous betrayals?

.Influencer Bryce Hall is no stranger to dating controversies.When he and his now-ex-girlfriend Addison Rae split for the umpteenth time, she implied he cheated on him .Now Hall is linked to a new woman, Riley Hubatka.But Hall and Hubatka were quick to dispel the rumors in a TikTok video.However, after the denial, the pair made a YouTube vlog together titled "We Kissed..." — but it appeared to be clickbait.So what is the truth?

It seems that we never know what Hall is really up to