A TikToker claims he found a 'disturbing' figure in his camping trip video

A TikTok user is going viral after sharing the allegedly “disturbing” detail he noticed in his camping trip video.The TikToker, named Carter Booth (@carterbooth), has a page full of videos from various outdoor adventures.A recent clip, however, shared something a little different.As with any clip of this kind, it’s possible the encounter was staged.Either way, the eerie TikTok has plenty of users creeped out.“My friend and I went camping alone, but we saw this when we watched the footage,” Booth captioned the clip.The alleged figure in Booth’s video is easy to miss.However, if you look closely toward the end of the TikTok, you can see what looks like one or two people standing on the rocks, just above Booth and his friend.Many were legitimately freaked out.“Never going camping again,” one user wrote.Others, meanwhile, accused Booth of staging the photo.Several wondered why he would point the camera specifically in that direction