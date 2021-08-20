This Day in History: Nat Turner Launches Massive Slave Revolt in Virginia (August 21)

August 21, 1831.

The insurrection occurred in Southhampton County, Virginia.

It was the largest revolt of enslaved people in U.S. history.

Enslaved himself, Turner was educated and a minister.

He believed he had been called by God to help others break the bonds of their enslavement.

The revolt began with the killings of Turners enslaver, Joseph Travis, and his family.

The initial group of seven revolters rallied to nearly a hundred, as Turner set off towards Jerusalem, VA.

The plan was to capture an arsenal there, and then escape into the surrounding swamp.

.

Before the state militia of 3,000 captured and killed almost all of the insurrectionists, 60 people were killed in the revolt.

Turner eluded capture until October.

He was tried and hanged.

The revolt led to unknown numbers of lynchings, and well as legislation prohibiting the education and assembly of the enslaved