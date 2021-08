Happy Birthday, Usain Bolt! (Saturday, August 21)

Usain St.

Leo Bolt turns 35 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the athlete.

1.

Bolt ran a record-breaking 100-meters in the 2008 Olympics while his shoe was untied.

2.

His winning pose after races is called “To Di World” or “Bolting.”.

3.

He’s a huge Manchester United fan.

4.

Bolt initially wanted to play cricket before he started running.

5.

He’s known for his nickname, “Lightning Bolt.”.

