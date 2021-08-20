Kendrick Lamar Hints at 'Final TDE Album'

Pitchfork reports that Kendrick Lamar has shared a mysterious new website called "Oklama.".

The website contains a folder titled "nu thoughts," leading to a written statement.

In the statement, the rapper announces that his next studio album is in the works.

Notably, he refers to the upcoming, as-of-yet-untitled album as his "final TDE album.".

Lamar closes the letter with, "See you soon enough.".

The 34-year-old was awarded with a Pulitzer Prize for Music after releasing his last studio album, 'DAMN,' in 2017.

It's been over three years since Lamar released a new album.

The last solo material he released was for the 2018 'Black Panther' soundtrack.

In late October, Lamar appeared on Busta Rhymes’ "Look Over Your Shoulder.".

In a 2020 article entitled 'Waiting for Kendrick,' Pitchfork approached the topic of the rapper's long gap between albums. .

The article referred to the Pulitzer-winning rapper as, "the conscience of hip-hop.".

According to Pitchfork, whenever the reclusive artist's next project drops, it will arrive on his terms.