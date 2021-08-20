Mom traces her son's feet in 'genius' back-to-school shoe shopping hack

Shopping with the kids is not always ideal.

They can easily run amok at the store and become a headache to wrangle.TikTok mom Lauren has four kids under seven years old.So you can understand why she isn't always eager to bring her children along for back-to-school shopping.The mother shared a tip for kids' shoe shopping that makes going to the store without them that much easier."In addition to writing down your kids' shoe sizes, trace their foot onto a piece of paper," Lauren said."Then cut it out to bring shopping with you so you can do this without your kids" .People embraced Lauren's hack which earned over 788,000 views on TikTok."I love this!

Shopping with them is sometimes a nightmare and this solves this problem!" one person said