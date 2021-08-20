Previewing New York City's Homecoming Concert In Central Park

The highlight of New York City's Homecoming Week is Saturday with a concert in Central Park.
CBS2's Kevin Rincon has a preview of the big music event.
The highlight of New York City's Homecoming Week is Saturday with a concert in Central Park.
CBS2's Kevin Rincon has a preview of the big music event.
NEW YORK (AP) — The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park on Saturday, with thousands expected for a..
Rock legend Carlos Santana will be among the all-star lineup for Saturday's We Love NYC Homecoming Concert in Central Park.