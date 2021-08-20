Kentuckians can put bird feeders back outside after mystery illness

Wildlife veterinarian Christine Casey said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife still isn’t sure why birds in the eastern United States became sick and died in such large numbers during the summer.
Wildlife veterinarian Christine Casey said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife still isn’t sure why birds in the eastern United States became sick and died in such large numbers during the summer.
A mysterious illness has been sickening and killing thousands of songbirds in Eastern states. You can help by taking precautions in..