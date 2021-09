Death row inmate sues state claiming rights violation at execution

Death row inmate John Henry Ramirez and his attorney, Seth Kretzer, allege a Texas state prison intends to violate his first amendment right of freedom of religion.

PETER VANCEKRIS 6 NEWS.{***2-SHOT**}CONVICTED KILLER JOHN HENRYRAMIREZ SAYS HE’S BEING DEEDNITHE RIGHT TO HAVE HIS SPIRITUALADVISOR WITH HIM WHEN HISSENTENCED IS CRIARED OUT.RAMIREZ IS SET TO BE EXECUTEDON SEPMBTEER 8TH FOR A MURDERTHAT STUNNED THE CITY IN 2004.{***VO***ON JULY 19TH OF THAT YEAR,RAMIREZ, CHRISTINA CHAVEZ DANANGELA RODRIGUEZ TRIED TO ROB 46YEAR OLD PABLOASTRO.

CTHE CONVENIENCE STORE EMPLOYEEWAS TAKING OUT THE TRASH WHENRAMIREZ PULLED A KNIFE ON HIM.CASTRO’S THROAT WAS SLASHEDND AHE WAS STABBED MORE THAN A DOZENTIS.MERAMIREZ AND HIS ACCOMPLICES GOTAWAY WITH JUST ONE DOLLAR AND 25CENTS.THE TWO WOMEN WERE ARRESDTETHAT SAME NIGHT.{***RAMIREZ MUG SHOT**}RAMIREZ WENT ON THE RUN UNTILHE WAS ARRESTED NEAR BROWNSVILLEIN FEBRUAR20Y 08.HE WAS CONVICTED OF CAPITALMURDER AND SENT TO DEATH ROWN I2009.{***OTS**}WITH HIS EXECUTION DATE JUSTWEEKS AWAY, RAMIREZ IS FIGHTGINWHAT COULD BE HIS FINAL LELGABATT.LEA LAWSUIT FILED ON HIS BEHALFSAYS THE STATE IS VIOLATING HISFIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT TOEXERCISE HIS RELIGIOUS BELFSIEIN THE FINAL MOMENTS OF HISLIFE.ERAN HAMI HAS MO.RE{***PKG***{***SOT**}JOHN HENRY RAMIREZ: wasoIhigh on all those drugs and onalcohol, and you know I got somad I guess.

It was so, so quickman.

And I knew, I knew th Iatwent tooar f when I saw him falldown bleeding.THAT WAS JOHN HENRY RAMIREZDESCRIBING THE BRUTAL NIGHT THATLANDED HIM ON DEATH ROW..TONIGHT WE ARE HEARING FROM HIMAGAINHE AND HIS ATTORNEY LE AALTEXAS STATE PRISON INTENDS TOVIOLATE HIS FIT RSAMENDMENTRIGHT OF FREEDOM OF RELIGION.IN A FEDERAL LAWSUIT, KRETZERSAYS THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OFCRIMINAL JUSTICE WON’T ALLOWRAMIREZ’S PASTOR, DANA MOORE, TOPUT HIS HANDS ON HIM DURING THEEXECUTION.

SOMETHING KRETZERSAYS IS AN IMPTAORNTART OF PRAMIREZ’S FAITH.{***SOT FULL**}KRETZER "The prison doctor needsto be touching the person asthey’re executeand d yet thestate of Texas tells us that aspiritual advisorcannotexercise hisel rigion in thesame way.

It gets even wseor.because now the prisons itelling us that the pastor willnot even be allowed to pray outloud in the execution chambe"r.WHILE THAT IS UNDERWAY,KRETZER FILED A MOTION TO DELAYRAMIREZ’S EXECUTION FOR WHATWOULD BE THE THIRD TIME.

THESTATE HAS UNTIL MONDAY TO FILE ARESPON.SE{***SOT FULL**}KRETZER "I would be veryinterested to see what theirreason is if they can thinofkone because I mean to say theleast this is a mild-mannedrepastor in his 60’s.

He’s enbevetted by the prison."KRETZER CITES A SIMILAR SUPREMECOURT CASE IN 2019.

A DEATH ROWINMATE’S BUDDHIST SPIRITUALADVISOR WASN’T ALOWED IN THEEXECUTION CHAMBER.

THE CASE NTWETO THE SUPREME COURT WHERE TYHEREVERSED THAT DECISION.{***SOT FULL**}KRETZER "This is the frontlines, this is trench warfe.arThis is actual constitutiolnalitigation where we areliterally the last linofedefense, one for the personwho’s on death row.

But I wouldargue more largely to defend theconstitution of the UneditStates."WE REACHED OUT TO THE TEXASDEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL JUSTICEFOR COMMENT AND THE RESPSEONBACK SIMPLY SAID "NO."PEREPORTING IN CORPUS CHRISTI ERANHAMI KRIS 6 NEWS.AS WE MENTIONED EARLIER, TWOHEOTR PEOPLE WERE CHARGED FORTHE MURDER OF PABLO CAST.RO{***CHAVEZ/RODRIGUEZ DOUBLEMUG**}CHRISTINA CHAVEZ AND ANGELINARODRIGUEZ BOTH AGREED TO TESFYTIAGAINST RAMIREZ AS PART OF APLEA DEAL.{***CHAVEZ PUNISHMENT STILL**}CHRISTINA CHAVEZ PLEADEDGUILTY TO AGGRAVATED ROBBERY ANDWAS SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS.{***RODRIGUEZ PUNISHMENTSTILL***ANGELA RODRIGUEZ