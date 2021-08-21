Biden Vows to Evacuate All Americans and Afghan Helpers

President Joe Biden is pledging firmly to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan — and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too.
Natalie Brand reports from the White House.
(8-20-21)
President Joe Biden is pledging firmly to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan — and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too.
Natalie Brand reports from the White House.
(8-20-21)
I do not wish to rub salt into the wounds of US and British officials who are responsible for the humiliating debacle in..
By Jeff Seldin
U.S. officials watching armed Taliban fighters move into the Afghan capital of Kabul say American..