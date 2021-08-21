Bay Area Afghan Community Rallies to Support Refugees

A Fremont neighborhood known as Little Kabul has one of the largest Afghan populations in the United States.
Here you'll find deep, family ties to what is happening in Afghanistan and a commitment to help.
Wilson Walker reports.
(8-20-21)
As the situation in Afghanistan appears to be deteriorating, there is growing concern and frustration in the Bay Area. Wilson..