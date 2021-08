New details on Space Command move

GOOD EVENING AND THANKS FORWATCHING NEWS5 AT 10, ANDFINDING US ON YOUR STREAMINGPLATFORMS.I'M DIANNE DERBY.ROB IS OFF TONIGHT.OUR TOP STORY TONIGHT, THEDECISION TO RELOCATE U-S SPACECOMMAND TO ALABAMA CAME FROM THETOP.FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPTELLING A RADIO TALK SHOW INALABAMA HE SINGLE-HANDEDLY SENTTHE MILITARY'S NEWEST COMBATANTKEM-BAT-INTCOMMAND TO HUNTSVILLE.NEWS 5'S ANDY KOEN JOINS US LIVEFROM PETERSON SPACE RCFOE BASETONIGHT WITH A CLOSER LOOK ATTHE UPROAR THE PRESIDENT'S WORDSCAUSE.THE MAYOR, THE GOVERNOR, ANDCONGRESSMEN DOUG LAMBORN AREAMONG THE ELECTED LEADERSCALLINATG TENTION TO THIS SAYINGIT CONFIRMS WHAT WE'D ALLSUSPECTED ..THAT THE DECISION TO MOVE U-SSPACE COMMAND WAS POLITICAL ...AND NOT MERIT-BASED.SPEAKING EXCLUSIVELY ON THE RICKAND BUBBA SHOW TODAY ...FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP HAD THISTO SAY ABOUT THE SPACE COMMANDBASING DECISION.TRUMP: "BY THE WAY, SPACE FORCEI SENT TO ALABAMA.I HOPE YOU KNOW THAT." HOST:"YES, WE APPRECIATE THAT,HUNTSVILLE IS VERYAPPRECIATIVE." TRUMP: "YEAH, ASTHEY SAID, WREE' LOOKING FOR AHOME AND I SINGLE-HANDEDLY SAIDLET'S GO TO ALABAMA.THEY WANTED IT, I SAID LET'S GOTO ALABAMA.SOD."MAYOR JOHN SUTHERS SAID IT'SGOOD TO FINALLY GET IT OUT INTHE OPEN."I GUESS I'M NOT SURPRISED, I'MGLAD THAT HE ADMITTED IT BECAUSENOW WE CAN SAY TO THE AIR FORCEWE CAN SAY TO DOD AND EVERYBODYELSE THIS WAS NOT THE MERITBASED PROCESS THAT SOME PEOPLEPRETENDED THAT IT WAS."COLORADO'S ELECTED LEADERS HAVEMAINTAINED THAT THIS WASPOLITICAL DECISION EVER SINCETHE JANUARY ANNOUNCEMENT.CONGRESSMAN DOUG LAMBORN IN ASTATEMENT TODAY SAID ...CLAIMS BY THE AIR FORCE THAT THEDECISION WAS 'MERIT-BASED' ARECOMPLELYTE FALSE.HE AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OFCOLORADO'S CONGRESSIONALDELEGATION HAVE PUSHED FORINVESTIGATIONS INTO THE MOVE BYTHE BOTH THE GOVERNMENTACCOUNTABILITY OFFICE AND THEINSPECTOR GENERAL OF THEDEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE.GOVERNOR POLIS CALLED THEPRESIDENT'S WORDS "CALLOUS" ANDSAID THE MISGUIDED DECISIONCOULD COST TAXPAYERS BILLIONS OFDOLLARS AND HURT MILITARYREADINESS."I'M HOPING THAT THIS WILL BEENOUGH FOR THE DOD INSPECTORGENERAL, FOR CONGRESS AND THEWHITE HOUSE TO MOVE TOWARDSOVERTURNING THIS AND LEAVINGSPACE COMMAND IN COLORADOSPRING" S.THE EL PASO COUNTY BOARD OFCOMMISSIONERS ALSO RELEASED ASTATEMENT THIS AFTERNOON SAYINGTHEY TOO WILL WORK WITH LOCALSTAKEHOLDERS AND CONGRESS TOREVERSE THE SPACE COMMANDDECISION.DIANNE?ANDY, DO WE KNOW WHEN TO EXPECTNEWS FROM THESE TWOINVESTIGATIONS?THERE'S NO SET TIMELINE.IT'LL TAKE AS LONG AS NECESSARY.BOTH OFS INVESTIGATIONS WERELAUNCHED IN FEBRUARY ...THEGOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY OFFICEINVESTIGATION SPECIFICALLY ATTHE URGING OF CONGRESSN MALAMBORN.ALWAYS WATCHING OUT FOR