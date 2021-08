Covid-19 update: India reports 34,457 new cases and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 34,457 new Covid-19 cases, with 375 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries were at 3,15,97,982 across the country, while active cases stood at 3,61,340.

