Body found in bed of pickup truck after high-speed chase into Martin County

A body was found in the bed of a pickup truck after a high-speed pursuit that started in Palm Beach County and came to an end in Martin County.

WAS FOUND IN THE BACK OF ATRUCK.

ACCORDING TO THE PALMBEACH COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE,A PERSON WITNESSED THESHOOTING NEAR CONGRESS AND 6THAVENUE.

TWO PEOPLE WEERREPORTEDLY SEEN INITALLYTRYING TO LEAVE THE BODY AATCANAL.

P-B-S-O SAYS THE DRIVERSPED OFF AS DEPUTIES ARRIVED.THE TRUCK WAS PURSUED NORTHBEFORE MARTIN COUNTY DEPUTIESWERE ABLE TO STOP THE DRIVERNEAR I95 AND MARTIN HIGHWAY.<“WE GOT A CALL THAT THE PALMBEACH COUNTY SHERIFFWAS IN A CHASE, NORTHBOUND ONTHE INTERSTATE COMING INTOMARTIN COUNTY.

WE DEPLOYEDUNITS INTO THE AREA.

THESUSPECT DID COME INTO THECOUNTY AT A HIGH RATOFESPEED, PROBABLY 100 MILES RPEHOUR PLUS” “REALLY MARTINCOUNTYTHE SUSPECT WITH A FELONY,ATTEMPTING TO ALLUDE LAWENFORCEMENT AND RECKLESSDRIVING”