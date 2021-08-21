Talking parrot decides to make a disgusting noise

Some of us make some pretty disgusting noises as we cough and clear our sinuses first thing in the morning.

Parrots don't have that problem, but they precisely imitate their owner's habits.

Einstein extends a friendly, "Good morning!

Eat some break?" (He abbreviates the word breakfast.) and asks for a kiss.

He then imitates a cough and a sinus clearing, followed, by "Oops!" Einstein the Talking Texan Parrot is a silly, smart, and popular parrot who loves to talk and entertain!

He knows the names of several animals and likes to make their sounds.

In addition to his silly vocalizations, he likes to have conversations with his owners, talking, doing animal sound imitations, and acting silly.

He also enjoys singing and dancing in some of his video compilations.

Einstein parrot is also famous for some of his silly quotes and sayings.

Living with a parrot is a big commitment.

Parrots live a very long time.

A parrot such as Einstein can live to be 50 or 60 years old.

They all require a lot of care, proper nutrition, training, time, and patience.

Parrots need a lot of attention and lots of toys and activities to keep from being bored.

Parrots are also expensive, a large cage is an investment, and plenty of play perches to spend out of cage time.

Specialized veterinarian care is also required.

Most of all they require your companionship and a forever home.

Many people decide after the first few years of parrot ownership that the responsibility is too great and the parrots become neglected and sometimes abandoned.

When that happens they are sent to parrot rescue facilities to be adopted by a new family or some spend their lives in sanctuaries.

It is often said, “Having a parrot is much like raising a raising a 2 to a 3-year-old child for the rest of your life!”