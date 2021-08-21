Pet Pals: Meet Magnolia!

On this week’s Pet Pals, Samantha Truong of the Animal Friends Humane Society introduces us to Magnolia, a sweet-tempered 9-year-old pit mix who prefers a calm environment.

It's time foranother edition of Pet Pals.Joining me now is SamanthaTruong with the Animal FriendsHumane Society up here inHamilton.

Joing inus also isMagnolia.

Sam, tell useverything you can aboutMagnolia here." SamanthaTruong - Office Manager,Animal Friends Humane Society:"Magnolia is a nine-year-oldpit mix.

She came to us whenshe s wafound after her ownerwas evicted.

They left her andher other fur sibling at thehome.

So, she was broughthere.

No one ever came to gether, so now she is here withus today." Kristen: Anythingpeople need to know aboutMagnolia if they have kids, ifthey have other dogs, cats,things like that.

Samantha:"Unfortunate, wely don't knowhow she does with kids, but wehave tested her with dogs.

Shed divery wel altl,hough shedefinitely prefers older, kindof older pups - a little morecalm energy, not so much allup in her face.

But, she diddo well with even the hyperones.

"There is the process for coming to get a dog. You want people to come in and meet them and make sure they gel well with you and your family.

Yount wapeople to come in andmeet them and make sure theygel well with you and yourfamily.

What would theadoption fee be for Magnolia?"Samantha: "So, since she is asenior gal her adoption feewould be $75.

Kriste n:"...Walk us through thatprocess one last time."Samantha: "People come in.They'll meet Magnolia, they'llsee all of our other availableanimals.

Sometimes they can come in our Real Life Room, which is where we are right now - kind of get a feel for an actual home environment. If they believe that that pup will be a good fit, they will fill out that application.

As long as everything's good to go the animals already fixed, they go home that same day."

Kristen: "Alright, well we will go ahead and get Magnolia into a good home hopefully very soon. She's already out the door. She's trying to go meet you if you're out there and you're looking for a beautiful black dog... This has been another edition of Pet Pals."

