Florence woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed her son

ON FRIDA MANY,ARD BEWAS SENTENCED TOFIVE YEARS WITH THEPADERTMENT OFCORRECTIONS FOR A DUICRASH THAT KILLED HER 10YE OLDAR SON."SHE WAS SAD ANDCHOSE TO DRINK ANDOW NMY KIDS DON'T HAVE ANOLDER BROTHER.Y MCHILDREN NO LONGER HAVEAN OLDER BROTHER TOTEACH THEM ABOUT LIFE,THEY ARE UNABLE TO SEETHE INCREDIBLE YOUNGMAN HE WASBECOMI."NGBEARD'S EX-HBAUSND,DANIEL BEARD, SAYS TIRHE10 YEAR OLD BRECKENLOVED BASKETBALL, ANDNOW WILL NOT GET TO PLAYOR GRADUATE FROM HIGHSCHOOL."THE FACT THAT I CAN'THUG HIM, OR LOOK HIM INTHE EYES AND TELL HIMHOW PROUD I AM OF M,HIRIPS ME UP INSIDE."MEGAN BEARD ALSO GE AVA STATEMENT IN COURT,ADDRESSING HER FRIENDSAND FAMILY THERE TOSUPPORT HER, HER EX-HUSBAND, AND HERSON."I WOULDN'TCHANGE ANYTHINGABOUT YOU, BUT IWOULD SURE DO ALOT OF THINGSDIFFERENTLY IF ICOULD.

I'M SORRY IFAILED YOU, I'MSORRY THAT I PUTYOU IN HARM'S WAY.I'M SORRY THAT ICOULDN'T PROTECTYOU THE WAY I WASSUPPOSED TO."THE CRASH OCCURRED ONTHE S CURVES BETWEENMISSOULA AND LOLO ONFEBRUARY5.

1TROOPER WES WHITLATCHSAID THE CRASH WASNE OOF THE MOST SEVERE HE'SSE."THERE'S AN IMAGEFOR ME, THAT WL ILPROBABLY STAYWITH ME BEYOND MYCAREER, AND THAT'SOF BRECKEN'SOUTSTRETEDARM."STEVIE DUNNE SAID E SHPASSED BY THE CRASH,PULLED BEARD'S FACE FROMTHE SNOW, AND CALLEDDANIEL BEARD TO GETTHERE RIGHT AWAY.SHE SPOKE TO MEGAN INCOUR T."I TOLD YOU IT WASN'T YOURFAULT, AND I HAVE TO TAKETHAT BACK."LAW ENFORCEMENT FOUNDMULTIPLE EMPTY BOTTLES OFBAKING EXTRACT IN THECAR.

BEARD B'SLOODALCOHOL CONTENT WAS.221, ALMOST THREE TIMESTHE LEGAL LIMIT."MEGAN I HOPE YOU CANCHANGE I REALLY HOPE YOUN"CAJUDGE SHANE VANNATTASAID HE SENTCEEND HERFROM A PLACE OF HOPE."NO AMOUNT OFPUNISHMENT CAN CORRECTOR AMELORIATE THAT LOSSMOREOVER THE COURTBELIEVES THEPUNISHMENT, THE MENTALANGUISH EXPERIENCEBYDTHE DEFENDANT IS MOREPUNISHMENT THAN THISCOURT COULD EVERIMPOSE"STANDUPBEARD WAS ALSO ORDEREDTO PAY MORE THAN 15OUTHSAND DOLLARS INRESTITUTN.IOIN MISSOULA KATIE MILLERMTN NEWS