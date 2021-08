Covid-19 update: India reports 30,948 new cases and 403 deaths in the last 24 hours |Oneindia News

Today, India reported 30,948 new cases of coronavirus.

Active cases declined to 3.53 lakh.

With this, the country’s overall caseload has risen to over 3.24 crore.

With 403 new fatalities, the death toll has increased to 4.34 lakh.

