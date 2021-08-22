Defence minister on Afghan evacuations

Defence minister James Heappey defends the government's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.
Report by Etemadil.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Defence minister James Heappey defends the government's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.
Report by Etemadil.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Defence minister James Heappey says that a phone call foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been criticised for failing to make to try..
(EurActiv) — The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in..