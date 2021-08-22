Afghan living in San Diego fears for his family's safety in Kabul

An Afghan who served the US military in Kabul says he believes his family is in danger in Kabul.
ABC 10News Reporter Jared Aarons spoke to him about his fears and his thoughts on the US leaving Afghanistan.
An Afghan who served the US military in Kabul says he believes his family is in danger in Kabul.
ABC 10News Reporter Jared Aarons spoke to him about his fears and his thoughts on the US leaving Afghanistan.
By Thalif Deen
NEW YORK (IDN) — As the US airlifts its diplomats and embassy staffers, along with thousands of local..
Ali Ehsani. / null
Rome, Italy, Aug 20, 2021 / 14:58 pm (CNA).
An Afghan Christian refugee whose parents were..