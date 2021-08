Boys in Blue: Ned Colletti

Life didn't always come easy for Ned Colletti, but he persevered, becoming the Dodgers general manager in 2005, where he helped lay the foundation for the team's first title in 32 years.

Now, Colletti is an analyst for Sportsnet LA, as well as a scout for the San Jose Sharks and a professor at Pepperdine University.

Jaime Maggio caught up with him for this week's edition of "Boys in Blue".