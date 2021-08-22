Union Minister Hardeep Puri cites Afghan crisis to back Citizenship Amendment Act | Oneindia News

Today, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri cited the evacuations from Afghanistan to support the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act; The finance ministry has summoned Infosys chief Salil Parekh tomorrow to explain the continuing glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal; Mizoram has accused the Assam police of "stealing" construction material in Kolasib district which shares the border with the neighbouring state's Hailakandi; Today, officials said that the scattered factions of the Hurriyat Conference are likely to face a ban under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

