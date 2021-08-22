Kinzinger: Trump, Biden both to blame over Afghanistan chaos

Republican Rep.
Adam Kinzinger pushes back against efforts by former Trump officials to downplay their role in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying they got “rolled” in negotiations with the Taliban and “set this up to fail.”
