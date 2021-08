HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO AGNES GUIDRY.TODAY THE LAFAYETTE NATIVE TURNS99.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS GATHEREDAT HER RETIREMENT HOME TOCELEBRATE.SHE TELLS KATC, SHE IS HAPPY TOBE AROUND HER CHILDREN, ANDGRAND CHILDREN.AM I ENJOYED?

LET ME WIPE THISTEAR, CAUSE I DON'T WANT THETEAR TO SHOW IMYNPICTURE.

TO SHOW HOW GREAT ANDHAPPY I AM.

THAT'S THE GREATESTTHINGGOD COULD HAVE GIVEN ME, IS ALLOF THEM, THEY ALL SO GREAT ILOVE THEALM