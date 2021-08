Vacation Friends on Hulu with John Cena | "Get On the Boat" Clip

Check out the official "Get On the Boat" clip from the Hulu comedy movie Vacation Friends directed by Clay Tarver.

It stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Robert Wisdom, Lynn Whitfield and Andrew Bachelor.

Vacation Friends Release Date: August 27, 2021 on Hulu After you watch Vacation Friends drop a review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!