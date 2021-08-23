Penguins of Madagascar Movie Clip - Operation Flash Splash & Crash

Penguins of Madagascar Movie Clip - The penguins capture Dr. Octavius Brine (John Malkovich) while he tries to steal the 'Penguin Mermaids".

- Operation Flash Splash & Crash - Plot synopsis: Plucky penguins Skipper (Tom McGrath), Kowalski (Chris Miller), Rico (Conrad Vernon) and Private (Christopher Knights) -- the most elite spies ever hatched -- join forces with a chic undercover organization known as the North Wind.

Led by highly trained, handsome and arrogant Agent Classified (Benedict Cumberbatch), this special inter-species task force must stop a many-tentacled villain, Dr. Octavius Brine (John Malkovich), from destroying the world.

Cast: Chris Miller, Christopher Knights, John Malkovich, Tom McGrath