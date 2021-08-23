Taliban claim hundreds of them are heading to Panjshir Valley resistance stronghold | Oneindia News
Taliban claim hundreds of them are heading to Panjshir Valley resistance stronghold | Oneindia News

Yesterday, the Taliban said that "hundreds'' of its fighters were heading to the Panjshir Valley.

It is one of the few parts of Afghanistan not yet controlled by the group.

#Taliban #AntiTalibanFighters #Panjshir