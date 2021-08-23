Lamborghini Press Conference at The Quail 2021 - Reveal

In commemoration of the legendary Countach’s 50th anniversary and V12 heritage, Automobili Lamborghini today debuted globally the next generation Countach LPI 800-4, alongside the North American premieres of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae and Essenza SCV12 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

The annual automotive event, held on the grounds of the Quail Lodge & Golf Club, returned for an 18th year and served as a prime location to commence the world-famous Monterey Car Week.

The Countach LPI 800-4, an emblem of the brand’s past and future, was unveiled to a crowd of 5,000 guests by Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

It harnesses a naturally-aspirated V12 engine and an electric motor delivering a maximum combined power of 814 cv and top speed of 221 miles per hour.

A visionary masterpiece of the brand’s future, the Countach LPI-800-4 still brings forth the renowned design of the Countach from the 1970s.

Only 112 units will be made, signifying the ‘LP 112’ nomenclature used during the original Lamborghini Countach’s development.