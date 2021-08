Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani's Love Story| Sonam Confirmed Their Dating News, Surprise Wedding & More

Anil Kapoor's younger daughter, Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14.

While the couple has been in a relationship for more than a decade, they never gave a hint of getting married.

They are often spotted together at family events and also don't shy away from some PDA on social media.

We take a look at Rhea and Karan's love story.