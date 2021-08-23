RAF evacuation flight arrives in UK from Afghanistan

Arrivals from Afghanistan landed at RAF Brize Norton in Carterton, Oxfordshire.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Arrivals from Afghanistan landed at RAF Brize Norton in Carterton, Oxfordshire.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
It is one of a number of flights out of the Afghan capital Kabul which are expected to arrive in the UK over the coming days.