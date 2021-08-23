US lawmaker slams Pakistan for allegedly helping Taliban takeover in Afghanistan | Oneindia News

NIDM said that there is insufficient evidence to suggest a third Covid wave will affect children more than adults, while warning there is still cause for worry; A top US Republican lawmaker, Steve Chabot claimed that Pakistan had played a key role in safeguarding the Taliban and its takeover of Afghanistan; Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has summoned his advisors Malwinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg amid controversy over their social media post on late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi; With the new income tax portal continuing to face glitches and remaining unavailable for the last two days, the Finance Ministry has summoned Infosys CEO Salil Parekh today.

