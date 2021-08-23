From Boy To Barbie - Today I Tell The World Why | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman, who has spent £13k on plastic surgery, has revealed that she is transgender to her Instagram followers for the first time.

Danielle felt like she was a girl from a very young age, and realised she was trans when she was only 10 years old.

Growing up, she was inspired by "blonde bombshells" such as Pamela Anderson and Britney Spears.

Danielle started getting lip fillers when she was 17 and has also had breast augmentation surgery since - now she is planning to get a nose job and a Brazilian butt lift.

Danielle's 3,500 Instagram followers have no idea that she is transgender - today she is finally ready to reveal her true self to the world.

Danielle told Truly: "Today I'm revealing to my followers on Instagram that I am trans - I'm kind of really nervous but at the same time I'm ready to lift that weight off my shoulders." https://www.instagram.com/danigratton/