I'm Accused Of Catfishing Cos I Have No Teeth | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A WOMAN who lost her teeth at the age of 30, is normalising having dentures through TikTok.

Alicia from New York first started noticing problems with her teeth at age 21.

After four pregnancies she had lost all her teeth by age 30.

She now proudly wears dentures and is using TikTok to normalise losing your teeth at a young age.

She told Truly: “I began TikTok about a year ago.

I started doing this to help myself heal and to see how far I could get with my own self-acceptance - and it turned into something much larger than I ever thought possible.” Alicia went viral on her TikTok, and now has over 2 million subscribers on her channel.

Despite receiving some negative comments on her videos, Alicia refuses to let it affect her.

She said: “Someone’s opinion on you, and their comments about you says more about them than you.” https://www.tiktok.com/@princxssglitterhead?lang=en