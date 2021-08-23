Biden: Evacuations in Afghanistan accelerating, but 'we have a long way to go'

Extension to British evacuation in Kabul depends on G7 talks with US and Taliban - armed forces minister
Sky News
British evacuations out of Afghanistan could not have happened without the US - and an extension depends on G7 talks with Joe Biden..
British evacuations out of Afghanistan could not have happened without the US - and an extension depends on G7 talks with Joe Biden..
By Dalia Al-Aqidi*
Every time US President Joe Biden gives a speech attempting to defend his strategy — or the lack of..