Weather Update

THREAT OF FLASH FLOODS.An upper-level low along withthe remnants of Henri willmove northeast through NewEnangld today and toghnit.High pressure aloft will buildoverhead for Tuesday throughThursday while surface highbuilds over the westernAtlantic into the southeasternCONUS.

A cold front willapproach Friday and it willstall out nearby for theweekend.

Monday A slightchance of showers before 8am,then a slight chance ofshowers and thunderstormsafter 2pm.

Mostly cloudy, thengradually becoming sunny, witha high near 91.

West wind 5 to9 mph.

Chance of precipitationis 20%.

Monday NightMostlyclear, with a low around 72.Southwest wind around 5 mphbecoming calm in the evening.TuesdaySunny, with a high near94.

Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.Tuesday NightMostly clear,with a low around 72.

Lhtigand variable wind.WednesdaySunny, with a highnear 94.

Wednesday NigMohtlyclear, with a low around 74.ThursdaySunny, with a ghhinear 94.

Thursday NightPartlycloudy, with a low around 74.FridayScattered showers aerft2pm.

Mostly sunny, with a highnear 93.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

FridayNightScattered showers.

Partlycloudy, with a low around 73.Chance of precipitatioisn30%.

SaturdayScatteredshowers.

Mostly sunny, with ahigh nea90r .

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

SaturdayNightScattered showers.

Parytlcloudy, with a low around 71.Chance of precipitation is30%.

SundayScattered showers.Mostly sunny, with a high near89.

Chance of precipitatioisn30%.