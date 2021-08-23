Kanye West Responds to Drake Diss With Joker Meme

As the release of West's 10th studio album, 'Donda,' keeps getting delayed, .

Many have wondered if the 44-year-old rapper is intentionally waiting to drop it at the same time as Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy.'.

Drake previously said that his album will be out by the end of the summer.

Drizzy seemingly responded to the rumors about the postponed release of 'Donda' in a verse on Trippie Redd's new song, "Betrayal.".

All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ s--- for me, it’s set in stone, Drake, via "Betrayal".

When Kanye heard the verse, he took to Instagram to respond, sharing a meme of the Joker.

I live for this.

I’ve been f----- with by nerd ass jock n----- like you my whole life.

You will never recover.

I promise you, Kanye West, via Instagram.

According to Kanye West's manager, 'Donda' will be released after a third listening event in Chicago on Aug.

26