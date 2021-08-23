Protesters yell abuse at veteran Channel 4 News anchor Jon Snow

A group of anti-vaccine protesters have stormed the ITN building in London.More than 100 demonstrators occupied the front of the building on Grays Inn Road on Monday afternoon.Police officers at the scene blocked the protesters from getting further into the building in an effort to protect journalists and staff.During the incident, protesters yelled abuse at veteran Channel 4 News anchor Jon Snow as he tried to make his way inside.Credit: Newsflare