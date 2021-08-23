Monday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Water Utilities

Helping drag down the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, down about 3.3% and shares of Taylor Morrison Home down about 2.9% on the day.

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%.

Also lagging the market Monday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Companhia DE Saneamento Basico DO Estado DE Sao PA, trading lower by about 3.1% and Consolidated Water, trading lower by about 1.4%.