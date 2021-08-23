Daily Dividend Report: MDT,CINF,DDS,JKHY,FLO

This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2021.

The board of directors of Medtronic on Friday, August 20, 2021, approved the fiscal year 2022 second quarter cash dividend of $0.63 per ordinary share, representing a 9 percent increase over the prior year.

The board of directors of Medtronic on Friday, August 20, 2021, approved the fiscal year 2022 second quarter cash dividend of $0.63 per ordinary share, representing a 9 percent increase over the prior year.

This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2021.

Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 44 consecutive years.

The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2021.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 63-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend.

The dividend is payable October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2021.

Dillard's announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company, representing a $0.05 increase from the prior $0.15 dividend.

The dividend is payable November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

Jack Henry & Associates today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.46 per share.

The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on September 29, 2021, to stockholders of record as of September 9, 2021.

At August 18, 2021, there were 74,013,999 shares of the common stock outstanding.

Flowers Foods, producer of Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, an increase of 5.0% over the same quarter last year.

This is the 76th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company and is payable on September 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021.