Beyoncé and JAY-Z Team Up With Tiffany & Co. For Intimate Jewelry Campaign

Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Team Up With Tiffany & Co, For Intimate Jewelry Campaign.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are celebrating their nearly 20-year love story in a Tiffany & Co.

Campaign launching globally on Sept.

2.

Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate, Beyonce & JAY-Z, via People.

'PEOPLE' reports that the ABOUT LOVE ad campaign stars Beyoncé modeling the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond.

She is just the fourth person to ever wear the priceless piece of fashion history.

For the ad, JAY-Z wears Jean Schlumberger's legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.

The print campaign was photographed by Mason Poole.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story.

As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values.

We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family, Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co.

EVP of product and communications, via People.

The film, set in the famous Orum House in L.A., is slated to be released on September 15.

The video will feature Beyoncé's rendition of "Moon River.".

