India's 'first' smog tower sparks controversy: All you need to know | Oneindia News

India's 'first' smog tower has been installed in Delhi claims the Aam Aadmi Party led government but BJP's counter claim that Gautam Gambhir installed the first smog tower in Delhi has sparked a controversy.

How useful are smog towers really?

#SmogTower #GautamGambhir #Kejriwal