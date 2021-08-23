What kids do — and don't — need to know for kindergarten

Parents might be surprised by what their kids do — and don't — need to know before their first day of kindergarten.Let's just say it has a lot more to do with social skills than subtraction."The social, emotional and independence skills are so much more important for children entering kindergarten,".says Nicole evert, a kindergarten and preschool teacher in Grayslake, Illinois.Being able to separate from parents is another important step in early kindergarten success, according to Evert.Dr. Pierrette Mimi Poinsett, M.D., a pediatrician in Sonoma County, CA, .also mentions a few academic skills that kids should know before entering kindergarten.Your child should be able to identify at least three colors and shapes, sing the alphabet song, .count up to between 10 and 20 and identify at least 10 letters, both lowercase and uppercase.It's also beneficial to develop motor skills with crayons and safe scissors.Children entering kindergarten are also expected to be independent in the restroom