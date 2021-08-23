Mom realizes she's 'not smarter than a first grader' when she gives son wrong answer

This TikTok parent tried to help her 1st grader with a math problem, only to get the answer hilariously wrong!.In one video, Krista (@autismoma) recalls how she recently listened in on one of her son’s Zoom lessons.She heard the teacher giving the students a math problem to solve, and decided she wanted to help her son out.Holding back her laughter, Krista recalls how her son eagerly raised his hand to give the teacher the “correct” answer.His sweet teacher goes, ‘Oh, that’s a good try, but it’s 25, honey’”.Viewers found Krista’s mathematical mix-up extremely relatable, and jumped into the comments section to share their sympathy