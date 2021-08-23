TikTok is obsessed with this 'ghost rug' — here's where to buy it

It may still be August, but it's Halloween for the next few months on TikTok.TikTokers have been sharing videos of themselves hunting down the coveted "ghost rug".The $25 runner is 20 x 60 in.

Wide and black with white ghosts and is available at all TJX Companies subsidiaries, if you can find it.It seems to be sold out almost everywhere, thanks to TikTok's influence.The rug was the brainchild of Jos Sipowicz, an in-house designer for Loloi Rugs, which works with mass retailers .As of now, the ghost rug is only available in select stores