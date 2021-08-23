Eagle-eyed fans spot influencer's potentially life-threatening health condition

The comment section of any online forum can be a real battleground, but it might have just saved the life of one finance influencer.TikToker @seattletechbro said that he received a number of messages about the size of his thyroid when he started sharing videos in May 2021.Sure enough, something was up.The 22-year-old said he had testing done because the comments he received made him "quite anxious" .Doctors found that part of the mysterious lump was cancerous, so removed that section.Though his recovery makes it difficult for him to talk, @seattletechbro did want to thank the members of his audience who cared enough to reach out.Commenters continued the uplifting trend and showed lots of love on the post."Man the internet can be such a good place sometimes," one user said