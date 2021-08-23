Donald Trump Is Booed at an Alabama Rally After Telling Supporters To Get Vaccinated

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Cullman, Alabama, on Aug.

21.

During his speech, he touted the fact that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed in under nine months while he was in office.

He then encouraged attendees to get vaccinated.

You know what?

I believe totally in your freedoms. You got to do what you have to do, but I recommend: take the vaccines.

I did it, it's good, Donald Trump, via 'USA Today'.

After his remarks, boos could be heard in the mostly maskless crowd, prompting Trump to respond.

That's alright.

You got your freedoms. But I happen to take the vaccine.

If it doesn't work, you'll be the first to know.

I'll call Alabama say, 'Hey you know what?'

But it is working.

But you do have your freedoms, Donald Trump, via 'USA Today'.

According to 'USA Today,' Alabama has the lowest rate of fully vaccinated people at 36%.

In July, Alabama Gov.

Kay Ivey said it was "time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks" for the increase in COVID-19 cases.

It's possible more people may soon become inoculated following the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Aug.

23