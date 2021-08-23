Pressures and Criticisms of the Biden Administration p3

As we approach the final weeks of summer, those who thought we’d be moving into a “back to normal” fall season are quickly learning that, thanks to a resurgent COVID-19 virus with its Delta variant, the weeks to come may be as difficult and unpredictable as any during this pandemic.

At the same time, our politics remain strange, surprising and contentious, whether it is domestic matters or developments overseas.

It leaves the Biden administration under increased pressure and criticism because of a spiking virus, vaccines showing a decline in effectiveness, and a nation still divided over how to address those issues.

The President’s withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan has also been chaotic as has the continuing record surge of migrants across the Southern border.

There are also continued high inflation numbers and a growing debate among Democrats in Congress on how to pass the President’s legislative agenda.

To talk about all this is MTSU political science professor Dr. John Vile, who is also the Dean of the Honors College there.