Expert-Advice on Finding Happiness When You're Feeling Lonely

Expert-Advice on, Finding Happiness, When You’re Feeling Lonely.

Sometimes life can get in the way of having meaningful social interactions.

Whether it's your job, kids, financial constraints or a global pandemic.

Whether it's your job, kids, financial constraints or a global pandemic.

Whether it's your job, kids, financial constraints or a global pandemic.

So what can you do when you’re feeling isolated and need a boost of happiness?

.

Here are nine expert-recommended tactics for finding happiness when you’re feeling lonely.

.

1.

Challenge yourself to learn a new skill or revisit an old hobby.

.

2.

Dance even if you don’t have any rhythm; it’s been proven to make you feel happier.

3.

Take the time to write each day.

You can write down memories, sketch or journal.

4.

Dedicate time each day to daydreaming about your future.

5.

Get creative and design some unique flower arrangements.

6.

Take the time to reorganize your space and “refresh your life.”.

7.

Schedule weekly social meetings, either in-person or over Zoom.

8.

Perform random acts of kindness for others.

9.

Take the time to care for your body and make sure to get enough sleep and regularly take walks.