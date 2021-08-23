FDA Grants Full Approva To Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

The FDA has given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine the green light for people age 16 and up.
This may open the door for people who have hesitated to get the vaccine up until now.
The FDA has given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine the green light for people age 16 and up.
This may open the door for people who have hesitated to get the vaccine up until now.
The Food and Drug Administration gave its full approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
President Biden spoke about the latest efforts in the fight against the coronavirus, now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been..