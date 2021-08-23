NYC Mandates COVID-19 Vaccinations for Public School Teachers and Staff

NYC Mandates COVID-19 Vaccinations , for Public School Teachers and Staff.

The announcement was made on Aug.

23 as New York City prepares for classes to start next month.

.

Previously, the city said teachers and staff would need to be vaccinated or get tested weekly.

The option to be tested weekly has now been removed, leaving only a mandate to be vaccinated.

Public school teachers, staff and contractors must receive their first dose by Sept.

27.

We’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure that everyone is safe and that we push back delta, Mayor Bill de Blasio, via statement.

The penalty for refusing inoculation, or whether there will be exemptions, has not been disclosed.

Unions representing city school employees want clarity and the ability to negotiate.

.

I understand completely why you have the requirement: There’s a pandemic.

We just have to make sure that we negotiate, Gregory Floyd, the president of Teamsters Local 237, via AP News.

De Blasio said NYC will speak with unions this week but will implement the Sept.

27 requirement regardless of a deal.

The news comes on the heels of the FDA giving full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine